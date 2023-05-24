Tirumala special darshan tokens for July August released, here is how to book

The Tirumala Srivari special entrance darshan tickets of Rs.300 for the months of July and August was released a while ago through online on the official website of TTD at https://tirupatibalaji.ap. The officials of TTD have advised to book darshan tickets.



The TTD also said that it will release the accomodation quota of the same month on May 25. The tickets of other services will also be released in coming days for the month of July and August.



Here is how to book the Tirumala special darshan tokens

Step 1: Visit Tirupati balaji website

https://online.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/login?flow=sed

Step 2: The user will be directed to new TTD page and will be in virtual queue for few minutes and asks to enter mobile number abd captcha.

Step 3: Six digit OTP sent to the mobile should be entered in the next page and login to get into Special Entry Darshan availability page.

Step 4: Select the date as per your plan followed by selecting darshan time slot and number of people.

Step 5: Fill in all the details of the devotees planning for darshans.

Step 6: Select the identity proof be it Aadhaar, PAN, Passport (for NRI devotee) to be produced at the temple for entry into the temple.

Step 7: The website will direct you to the payment page where the users had to pay fee online and download the booked ticket.