Tirumala: Spiritual fervour marks Sundarakanda recital

Tirumala: The Sundarakanda Sampoorna Akhanda Parayanam held on Tuesday amidst chanting of Vedic hymns, mangal dhwani (traditional music), pujas to the deities in the prayer hall of Dharmagiri Sri Venkateswara Veda Vignana Peetham at Tirumala.

The non-stop recitation of the slokas from Sundara Kanda of Valmiki Ramayana began with devotional Bhajan Sri Hanuman Jaya Hanuman by Annamacharya Project Raghunath and his troupe eulogising the valour and Swamy Bhakti Lord Hanuman in tune with the Sundarakanda Parayanam.

The hall in the Vedapatasala where the non-stop recitation of slokas was held, divided into four zones of scholars who rendered the slokas in rhythm on a rotation basis. In the first round 100 slokas from Samkshepa Ramayanam (the first chapter of Valmiki Ramayana) were rendered followed by Sundarakanda Slokas parayanam. TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy took part in this 16-hour long recitation programme.

Speaking on occasion, Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetam principal K S S Avadhani said TTD mulled the Sampoorna Akhanda Sundarakanda Parayanam seeking the wellbeing of the entire humanity. “It took 16 hours for Hanuman to meet Sita Devi and come back to Mahendragiri. So by reciting all the 2872 slokas of Sundarakanda in 16 hours, we will be free from all problems and sins,” he maintained.

Among the prominent scholars participated were S V Vedic University vice-chancellor Ranisadasiva Murty, Agama advisor Mohanarangacharyulu, Annamacharya Project director Vibhishana Sharma, Vedic scholars and students from Dharmagiri, SV Vedic University, National Sanskrit University, SV Higher Vedic Studies.

Devotees also took part in this 16-hour non-stop Sampoorna Sundarakanda Parayanam with utmost devotion and dedication. The deities of Sri Bhu Sameta Srinivasa Swamy, Sri Rukmini sameta Sri Krishna Swamy, Sri Sita, Lakshmana, Anjaneya sameta Sri Ramachandra Murthy, Sri Anjaneya each one in the four zones stood as a special attraction apart from the Homa Kundam, for the Ritwiks to perform Yagam simultaneously with the Parayanam.

SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, superintendenting engineer Jagadeeshwar Reddy, health officer Dr Sridevi, VGO Bali Reddy, catering special officer Shastry and others also participated.