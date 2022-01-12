Tirumala spruced up for 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan

Tirupati: Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, is spruced up for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan which would commence on the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi on January 13. Elaborate arrangements are made for the smooth conduct of the rare Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam which will be provided to devotees for a period of 10 days from January 13 to 22.

The TTD on its part is gearing up to provide the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan daily to about 50,000 devotees. To cope with the additional rush expected on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, considered to be most auspicious for offering prayers to the popular Hindu God Lord Venkateswara, the darshan at the shrine would commence early at 1.45 am on Thursday after the completion of the pre-dawn rituals, temple sources said. After VVIPs and VIPs, the darshan to devotees is likely to commence around 4.30 am and would go on non-stop till midnight.

The TTD appealed to the devotees coming from various places to secure accommodation in Tirupati and visit the shrine at the allotted time for darshan as the accommodation at Tirumala is limited due to repairs to cottages.

As a bonanza to locals, the TTD issued 50,000 tokens to Tirupati residents and another 4,500 tokens to locals of Tirumala for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. This apart, the TTD also decided to offer the rare Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to 7,000 belonging to weaker sections including SC and STs from the colonies where the TTD built temples in the 13 districts in the State.

The TTD roped in a Vijayawada-based Hindu organisation Samarsata Foundation to facilitate the weaker sections including travel for darshan. Foundation Organising secretary Trinath said those who have not had darshan during the annual Brahmotsavams in October last year, will be given this time the rare opportunity of offering prayers and Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Tirumala temple and thanked the TTD management for its gesture towards the weaker sections. Meanwhile, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy called upon employees who are deputed for Vaikunta Ekadasi to render devoted services to visiting pilgrims.

A meeting with all the deputation staff was held at Asthana Mandapam at Tirumala on Tuesday evening. Later, a similar meeting was held at Vakulamata Rest House, gearing up the administration for the successful conduct of the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the famed Tirumala shrine.