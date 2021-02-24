Tirumala: While appreciating the devoted services of Srivari Sevakulu, TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy called upon them to participate in TTD dharmic activities in their respective home towns or villages so as to expand the service beyond Tirupati and Tirumala. "Srivari Sevaks should act as custodians of Sanatana Dharma (Seva Dal) and take part in all religious activities which would go a long way in strengthening temples and also strengthening Hindu Dharma,'' he said.

Addressing the Srivari Sevakulu at Srivari Seva Sadan here on Tuesday, he said the TTD aimed to utilise the services of Srivari Sevakulu in all its programmes for promoting Sanatana Hindu dharma across the country by taking up unique events like Srinivasa Kalyanams, Kalyanamastu mass marriages for poor couple etc.

He was in all praise for Srivari Sevakulu who had rendered dedicated service during Rathasaptami at Tirumala held during last week, spiritual programmes organised by the TTD at Kurnool, Visakhapatnam (Deepotsavams) and Nellore (Vasantha Panchami) etc.

Referring to Puranas, he spoke highly of Srivari Sevakulu as favourites of Lord Venkateswara and the Lord always likes those who serve His bhaktas. Srivari Seva is a blessing for them to serve devotees for a week's time at Tirumala.

Reddy urged them to spread information about facilities and their experiences at Tirumala in their regions and inspire more youth and devotees to enlist as Srivari Sevakulu.