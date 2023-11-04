Tirumala: TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy refutes BJP charges on old Mandapams’ renovation

Tirumala : TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy has condemned BJP leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy’s comments on the TTD’s proposal to reconstruct the ancient Mandapams near Padala Mandapam at Alipiri and Paruveta Mandapam at Tirumala.

Interacting with the mediapersons after the ‘Dial your EO’ programme held at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala on Friday, the TTD EO said that the BJP leader had criticised the renovated and redesigned Paruveta Mandapam and wanted retention of old structure only.

Terming the criticism as a painful act, the EO said if Bhanuprakash Reddy is ready, he would show him both the photos of old Mandapam and the newly renovated Mandapam.

He said the old Mandapam near Alipiri was in a dilapidated condition and beyond repair and hence based on the report of the engineering department the Mandapam was renovated.

Both the Mandapams are not under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India and hence no permission was needed from the ASI. He said such motivated and distorted criticism on sensitive issues hurts the sentiments of devotees and inflicts injustice on the Hindu community.