Tirumala: Udayasthamana Arjitha seva tickets from today

Tirumala: TTD has decided to release 531 Udyasthamana Arjitha seva tickets against donations online.

The tickets will be allotted after the receipt of the donation online by the TTD to the donor.

Accordingly, TTD scheduled to release the seva tickets on its official portal https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in at 9.30 am on February 16 (Wednesday)

In a release here on Tuesday, the TTD said the donation thus received for the allotment of the Udyasthamana Arjitha seva tickets will be utilised exclusively for the development of its Children's Super Specialty Hospital at Tirupati.

The total number of Udayasthamana tickets is capped at 2,400 in which 531 are now available, after the expiry of the validity of the ticket which is 25 years or due to the deceasing of the ticket holder, according to the TTD sources.

It may be noted that the Udayasthamana seva was introduced with its price fixed at Rs 1 lakh in 1983 and was hiked to Rs 10 lakh in 2006 and now Rs 1 crore on other days and Rs 1.5 crore on Friday.