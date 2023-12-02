Tirumala: Vaikunta Dwara Darshan from Dec 23 to Jan 1

Tirumala : TTD will be providing Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan to the devotees from December 23 to January 1, said TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy.

Before taking the calls from pilgrims during the monthly Dial your EO programme held at Annamayya Bhavan here on Friday, the EO briefed the pilgrims on upcoming festivities, development activities and other important programmes.

TTD is facilitating the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for devotees from December 23 to January 1. Elaborating on the importance of the darshan, he said six months of Uttarayana period is considered 12 hours in the morning in Vaikuntam, the abode of Maha Vishnu while the remaining six months of Dakshinayana is considered to be 12 hours of night.

The period of 10 days in Dhanurmasam is equivalent to 40 minutes in Vaikuntam as mentioned in the sacred texts of Hindu Sanatana Dharma. During this time, Lord Vishnu attends the court and provides darshan to His devaganas (here devotees) which is equal to 10 days of Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam. So, all these 10 days are considered sacred, he maintained.

The EO said, already 2.25 lakh Rs 300 special darshan tickets, 20,000 SRIVANI tickets were released online for 10 days. While another 4.23 lakh tokens will be issued by TTD in the counters at 10 places in Tirupati as in last year. The mode of issuing tokens is being negotiated, he added.

TTD has cancelled privileged darshan to senior citizen, challenged persons, NRI, defence services, etc, on these 10 days.

From December 22-24 and December 31- January 1 TTD has cancelled all arjita sevas like Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva and arjita Brahmotsavam. All these Sevas will be performed in Ekantham from December 25-30.

Sahasra Deepalankara Seva will be conducted in Ekantham from December 23 to January 1. On Ekadasi day, Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam will be conducted at Nada Niranjanam platform and in view of Gita Jayanti Bhagavad Gita Parayanam will also be held same day.

Karthika Vana Bhojanam will be held on December 3 at Paruveta Mandapam in Tirumala. On December 28, Pranaya Kalaha Mahotsavam will be observed at Tirumala.

He said caution deposit refund tracker was introduced for the benefit of devotees to track the position of refund of caution deposit refunds due to them. JEO(H&E) Sada Bhargavi, C V S O Narasimha Kishore, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, CE S Nageswara Rao, SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy and other officials were also present.