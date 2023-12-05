Live
Just In
Tirupati: 10 flights cancelled, 18 diverted due to heavy rains
As many as 10 flights were cancelled, while another 18 flights were diverted after rainwater entered the runway of Tirupati airport on Monday.
Tirupati: As many as 10 flights were cancelled, while another 18 flights were diverted after rainwater entered the runway of Tirupati airport on Monday. The flight services of Indigo, Air India, Air India, Star Airways were cancelled.
Also, many train services in Tirupati-Vijayawada route were cancelled as a precautionary measure due to heavy rains lashing out the coastal district.
The cancellation of trains left hundreds of pilgrims to get standard in the city. RTC started plying special bus services to Vijayawada, Bangalore and Hyderabad to clear standard passengers. District Public Transport Officer (DPTO) Chengal Reddy informed that on Monday, 20 buses to Vijayawada and three buses to Hyderabad were operated to clear the standard passengers. While two buses each to Vijayawada and Hyderabad and four buses to Bangalore were operated on Sunday.
Chengal Reddy along with Deputy Chief Traffic Manager M Bhaskar inspected bus station and supervised specCyclone Michaungial buses operation.