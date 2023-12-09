  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: 10 red sanders smugglers held

Tirupati: 10 red sanders smugglers held
x

Task Force personnel producing 10 red sanders smugglers before the media in Tirupati on Friday

Highlights

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 10 red sanders logs and arrested 10 smugglers in Bhakrapet range of Tirupati district on Friday.

Tirupati : Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 10 red sanders logs and arrested 10 smugglers in Bhakrapet range of Tirupati district on Friday.

After receiving credible information, Task Force SP K Chakravarthy sent special forces of RSIs Vinod Kumar and Vishwanath teams. While checking entry and exit points near Pincha Dam, they observed two cars and a motorcycle moving suspiciously and noticed smugglers loading logs in vehicles. By seeing the task force personnel, the smugglers tried to escape by leaving the vehicle. But the police managed to nab 10 people and others escaped. The arrested were identified as Babu Mani, Kannadasan, Kamal Kannan, Gnanasekaran, Likhit Ramakrishnan, Kaali, Vijay Kumar, Jayaprakash and Prakasam Govindam from Tamil Nadu.

Along with the logs, the police seized one Maruti car, one Toyoto vehicle and one Pulsar bike. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X