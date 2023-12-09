Tirupati: 10 red sanders smugglers held

Tirupati : Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 10 red sanders logs and arrested 10 smugglers in Bhakrapet range of Tirupati district on Friday.

After receiving credible information, Task Force SP K Chakravarthy sent special forces of RSIs Vinod Kumar and Vishwanath teams. While checking entry and exit points near Pincha Dam, they observed two cars and a motorcycle moving suspiciously and noticed smugglers loading logs in vehicles. By seeing the task force personnel, the smugglers tried to escape by leaving the vehicle. But the police managed to nab 10 people and others escaped. The arrested were identified as Babu Mani, Kannadasan, Kamal Kannan, Gnanasekaran, Likhit Ramakrishnan, Kaali, Vijay Kumar, Jayaprakash and Prakasam Govindam from Tamil Nadu.

Along with the logs, the police seized one Maruti car, one Toyoto vehicle and one Pulsar bike. A case was registered and investigation is on.