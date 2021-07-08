Tirupati: 1,000 TCS employees vaccinated

Tirupati: Narayanadri Hospital managing director Dr Sunanda Kumar Reddy said that everyone should take vaccine without any misconceptions and then only it will be possible to completely eradicate the coronavirus.

Narayanadri Hospital along with Max Healthcare conducted a vaccination drive for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employees at the Taj Hotel on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Dr Sunanda Kumar Reddy said that it was a known fact that many people have lost their lives due to the severity of the second wave of coronavirus. The government has launched an ambitious vaccination programme to prevent anyone from losing their lives to the coronavirus, he said.

He asked everyone to get vaccinated and shun misconceptions on it. In the two-day drive, nearly 1,000 employees were vaccinated. ED Dr Usharani, Hospital COO Ravi Kiran, Max Healthcare Brijesh Bhat, Narayanadri Hospital doctors and staff participated in the drive.