Tirupati: 2 staff at Ruia suspended for demanding bribes

Tirupati: Following allegations of bribery in Ruia hospital, the hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi has suspended two employees including one regular employee. A video of a woman patient L Nagarathna went viral on Saturday in which she revealed that the hospital staff have demanded money from her to complete various procedures as she had to undergo a minor surgery on May 5.

One of the staff members demanded Rs 100 from her to give anaesthesia, another Rs 100 for dressing and Rs 100 for taking into operation theatre. The OT assistant also demanded Rs 400 from her which the patient transferred into his account through google pay. She has displayed the google pay screenshot as well.

Explaining the pathetic situation in the hospital, she said that the patients are being asked to get medicines from outside. As the video went viral, hospital superintendent Dr Bharathi and RMO Dr EB Devi conducted an inquiry in which the victim had given the details of those who demanded bribes from her.

Following this, the Superintendent has suspended a regular employee working as male nursing orderly (MNO) Giri Prasad and OT assistant Sekhar. Disclosing the details to media on Sunday, Dr Bharathi said that action will be taken on FNO Chitra and A1 contract agency employee Govindamma also.

She said no one should demand bribes in any form from the patients and discharge their duties with respect. As part of enquiry, the RMO and head nurse also tried to seek opinions of other patients in wards whether they were forced to pay any bribes. But all of them including their attendants have denied paying bribes to any staff member working in the hospital.

Dr Bharathi made it clear that any staff member working in any cadre should discharge their duties free of cost as it is a government hospital and should not go to the extent of demanding bribes from patients. She said that if any complaints are received from patients or their attendants, strict action will be taken on the errant staff after due enquiry.