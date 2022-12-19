Tirupati: 3-day Krishnadevaraya Kalotsavam begins

Tirupati: Three-day 'Srikirishnadevaraya Kalotsavam' began on a colourful note here at Mahathi auditorium on Sunday.

The city-based cultural organisation, Rayalaseema Rangasthali is organising three cultural programmes showcasing the greatness and rich heritage of Vijayanagara Emperor Krishnadevaraya.

Speaking on the occasion Rangasthali chairman Gopinath Reddy said the series of cultural programmes including classical, folk dances, devotional and folk songs will be held in the three day cultural fete in which many budding artists were also given opportunity to showcase their talents.

On the last day, Sri Krishna Devaraya Awards will be given for the selected best performance, he said. The first programme, a classical dance by a troupe of girl children won the applause of the audience.

Rangasthali members K N Raja, Subrahmanyam Reddy, Adi Swamy, Suresh Swamy, Fareeda Baba, Sekhar were present.