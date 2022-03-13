Tirupati: 7-year-old sets new record in naming comic characters

Tirupati: Seven-year-old Nidhish VB took his passion for comic characters a step further and set the record for naming the most DC characters under a minute at a recently held event in Chennai.

He named 60 comic characters in 60 seconds, the previous world record was 52 characters.

To honour this unique feat, Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, felicitated Nidhish and his mother S Vijayalakshmi, who has been the pillar of support behind the success of Nidhish.

The family was presented with an exclusive One Apollo Membership which comes with various benefits. Sister of Nidhish, Kaarnika was also present.