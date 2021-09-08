Tirupati: 77 RTC employees donate blood voluntarily

Tirupati/Nellore: As part of safety week celebrations, RTC employees donated blood to Indian Red Cross Society at Alipiri depot in Tirupati on Tuesday.

About 77 employees from various depots including Alipiri, Tirupati, Mangalam, Srikalahasti and Piler have donated their blood. Speaking on the occasion, Regional Manager(RM) Chengal Reddy said blood donation saves the life of those persons, who were in critical condition.

He expressed happiness over the staff participating voluntarily in the blood donation camp.

Indian Red Cross Society Tirupati Division treasurer Garla Sudarsan Rao said blood donation should become a periodical habit to every citizen which can save many poor lives and sought the public to come forward to donate blood voluntarily keeping aside misconceptions.

RTC Deputy Traffic Manager T Madhusudan Rao, Red Cross Society Tirupati Division chairman E Venkateswarlu, secretary Subbarao, doctor Yoga Nagendra and RTC staff were present. Meanwhile Kavali RTC bus depot organised a mega blood donation camp on Tuesday in connection with Road Safety Fortnight and collected around 150 units of blood. One Town Circle Inspector K Srinivasulu formally launched the camp and said it is welcoming that donating blood apart from providing knowledge on safety aspects to the staff members.

Kavali Depot Manager K Srihari said the Red Cross state wing had provided oxygen concentrators to the APSRTC during the peak pandemic and hence the staff members are supporting donating blood across the state. He said more than 30 staff members donated blood for more than 20 times.