Tirupati: Aadudam Andhra kicks off on colourful note

Tirupati: The State-wide sports competition 'Aadudam Andhra' sponsored by the State government took off on a colourful note in the city on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy who participated as a chief guest, inaugurated the event by lighting the traditional lamp. Marking the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister handed over the sports torch to the players after hosting the national flag.

He also unfurled the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ flag amidst loud cheers from the participants, parents, officials and spectators at SPJNM High School

Ground here.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana Swamy said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who is keen on promoting sports and games in a big way, decided to conduct Aadudam Andhra every year in December.

The Chief Minister who saw the rejuvenation of government schools through various programmes including Nadu-Nedu, Jagananna Gorumudda, Amma Vodi etc, is now focusing on physical fitness of the students through conduct of events like Aadudam Andhra.

Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said in Tirupati district, 1.07 lakh people registered for participating in various competitions. He said all arrangements including identification of playgrounds and umpires appointment have been completed. Quality sports material, prizes and trophies have also been kept ready. He said ‘Aadudam Andhra’ will be a great success in Tirupati district.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy said that participation in sports and games will help the youth to remain physically fit and keep them away from vices.

Commissioner D Haritha said that more than 10,000 players were registered in Tirupati city and added that the competitions will be held separately for boys and girls.

District sports officer Syed Saheb, badminton international player Srijana, corporators, and officials were present.