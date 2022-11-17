Tirupati: Agriculture sector's role in achieving food security underlined

Tirupati: Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the agriculture sector has played an important role in achieving the country's food security by bringing in technological innovation in various crops. He took part in an interactive meeting with the faculty and students at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University auditorium along with AP agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Shekhawat also received the honorary doctorate from Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the scientists and staff of the Agricultural University have worked hard for the development of the agricultural sector and expressed happiness that this university is ranked 11th among the 74 agricultural universities in the country.

He said that with the efforts of the agricultural scientists and technological innovations in making new varieties in crops, the country achieved self-sufficiency in the production of food grains and even exporting them. The progress achieved in the agricultural sector is a matter of pride that the world looks towards India for food products.

Govardhan Reddy lauded the work done by Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University in the development of the state's agriculture sector. Varieties like BPT-5204 (Samba Masuri), MTU 7029 (Gold), MTU 1001 (Winner) have become popular all over the country and new methods like the use of drones have been introduced in the agricultural sector for the first time in the country.

He added that Agricultural University has been providing technical support to all 10,778 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the state and the programmes implemented by the RBKs are supporting the farmers. State minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu, MPs Dr M Gurumoorthy, N Reddeppa and P Mithun Reddy, Veterinary University vice-chancellor Prof Padmanabha Reddy, vice-chancellorof Agricultural University Prof Vishnuvardhan Reddy and others attended the programme.