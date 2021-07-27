Tirupati: AIDSO demands deferment of degree, PG semester exams

Tirupati: The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has demanded the SV University authorities to postpone the degree and PG first year semester examinations by 30 days.

They staged a dharna at SV University main entrance in support of their demand on Monday. Later they met the University Registrar Prof OMD Hussain and appraised him that most of the syllabus was covered through online mode only due to Covid effect.

Due to poor financial background of several students could not attend these online classes and many students were unable to understand the subject taught in virtual mode, they said.

Ignoring all these, the students were asked to get ready for semester examinations within nine days which will be a tough task for them.

Registrar told the agitating students that they will consider the proposal if they get any requisitions in this regard from the principals.

AIDSO state treasurer A Harish made it clear that they will continue their agitation till the examinations are postponed. AIDSO leaders Suresh, Venkata Subbaiah, Sadhak, Mobina, Sai, Manjunath and students from Tirupati, Chittoor, Srikalahasti and Madanapalli took part in the dharna.