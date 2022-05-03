Tirupati airport director promoted as Calicut GM

Tirupati: Tirupati airport director S Suresh has been transferred to Calicut International Airport, Kerala on promotion as general manager and airport director.

He will be handing over charge of Tirupati airport to officiating in-charge Basava Raju on May 5. Suresh Joined as Tirupati airport director in 2019 after being transferred from corporate headquarters New Delhi in 2019.

During his period, he has overseen several development works, extension of aeroplane parking bays, extension of runway works, increasing the air connectivity to 12 destinations from Tirupati which includes New Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Vizag, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Hubli, Gulbarga, Belgaum, Kolhapur.

The exclusive air cargo handling facility was opened during his tenure only. All the staff and officers at the Tirupati Airport congratulated Suresh on promotion as GM & APD of Calicut airport.