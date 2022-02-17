Tirupati: All the 28 tickets for Friday darshan get allotted

Tirupati: All the 28 tickets of Udayasthamana seva for Friday were allotted against the donation of Rs 1.50 crore each, within an hour after they were released online by TTD on Wednesday.

The TTD released a total of 531 Udayasthanamana seva tickets, including 28 for Friday darshan, against the donation of Rs 1.5 crore for each ticket and the remaining for other days i.e. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, for donation of Rs 1 crore for one ticket.

According to sources, 42 Udayasthanaman seva tickets for days other than Friday have also been allotted for donation of Rs 1 crore each (ticket) till evening fetching TTD a total of Rs 84 crore on the very first day of the release of the tickets, including the donation received for allotment of the seva ticket for Friday.

TTD is expecting to allot all the remaining 471 tickets against Rs 1 crore donation for each ticket in 10 to 15 days which will fetch Rs 543 crore as donation through Udayasthamana seva tickets to TTD which it said, will be utilised for development of its Children's Hospital set up for treatment of heart ailments, in Tirupati.

It may be noted here that the donor along with four others is entitled to participate in the sevas performed in Tirumala temple one day in a year.