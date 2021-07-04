Top
    Tirupati: APNRTS donates medical devices worth Rs 8L to RUIA hospital

    MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy handing over the medical equipment on behalf of APNRTS to Ruia hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi in Tirupati on Saturday. Mayor Dr R Sirisha is also seen.
    Highlights

    AP non-resident Telugu society (APNRTS) affiliated to YSRCP donated Rs 8 lakh worth of medical equipment to Ruia hospital on Saturday

    Tirupati: AP non-resident Telugu society (APNRTS) affiliated to YSRCP donated Rs 8 lakh worth of medical equipment to Ruia hospital on Saturday. Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy handed over the equipment on behalf of the society to the hospital superintendent Dr T Bharathi.

    Speaking on the occasion, the MLA complimented APNRTS for donating masks, sanitisers, pulse oximeters, PPE kits and surgical gloves which will be of immense use in the hospital. APNRTS representative Dinesh, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, hospital development society working Chairman Bandla Chandrasekhar took part in the programme.

    APNRTS also donated Rs 2 lakh worth equipment to SVIMS hospital which includes N95 masks, face shields, oronasal masks among other things.

    Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy handed over the equipment to SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma on Saturday. Hospital Superintendent Dr Ram, RMO Dr Kotireddy and others took part.

