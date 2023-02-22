Tirupati: Arjitha Seva quota release today

Tirupati: The online quota of Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets, including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas for the months of March, April and May will be released on February 22 at 4 pm.

The registrations for Arjita Sevas, which will be allotted through online electronic dip, for the months of March, April and May, will commence on February 22 at 10 am and close on February 24. The devotees who get the

tickets (through lucky dip) shall have to pay for the tickets and confirm the Arjitha Seva which was allotted to them through the dip system, according to a release from TTD here on Tuesday.