  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Bhagavata Saptaham concludes at Sri City

Tirupati: Bhagavata Saptaham concludes at Sri City
x

Bhagavata Bhakta Samaj members at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Sri City on Wednesday

Highlights

Srimad Bhagavata Saptaham at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Sri City concluded on Wednesday

Tirupati : Srimad Bhagavata Saptaham at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Sri City concluded on Wednesday. As part of the temple’s annual celebrations, members of Bhagavata Bhakta Samaj started the Bhagavatam recital on October 19 in the temple premises.

The 25-member team recited the entire Srimad Bhagavatham - 12 skandhas, 335 Adhyaayams, 18,000 Slokas - in seven days, continuously from 6 am to 6.30 pm, with great devotion. The programme was completed with a special pooja on Wednesday afternoon.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy expressed gratitude to Bhagavata Bhakta Samaj team, saying that Srimad Bhagavatam has the power to open the paths for the Lord to enter the minds, offer peace of mind and happiness and finally lead the people to salvation.

On the request of devotees, the Bhagavata Bhakta Samaj of Pulivendula organises Srimad Bhagavata Saptaham events every month.

According to team members, 356 such events have already taken place, with the 367th taking place in Sri City. Sri City officials Madhu Reddy and PBS Sastry took part.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X