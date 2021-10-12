Tirupati: Bhumana launches Gangamma temple expansion works

Tirupati: MLA B Karunakar Reddy along with MP M Gurumoorthy and Mayor Dr R Sirisha laid foundation stone for the expansion works of Thataiah Gunta Gangamma temple on Monday.

The development works were taken up with an estimated budget of Rs 9.32 crore. The works include main temple renovation with Rs 8 crore and construction of compound wall with Rs 1. 32 crore. The expansion works were taken up to cope with the increasing footfall of devotees to the folk Goddess Gangamma temple.

Not only locals, several people from various places in the district are also visiting the temple regularly and due to huge rush of devotees, the temple governing body planned to expand the facilities to reduce congestion in the temple during special days like Tuesdays, Fridays and festival time. For these works, MLA Karunakar Reddy laid foundation stone followed by special puja rituals at the temple including Lakshmi Ganapathi Puja, Navagraha Puja etc. and the MP and Mayor also offered auspicious Navaratnalu at the inauguration place seeking uninterrupted progress of development works.

Deputy Mayors Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Nrayana, temple chairman Sudhakar Reddy and temple governing body members were present.