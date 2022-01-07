Tirupati: BJP, BJYM take out protest rally with candle lights

Tirupati: Protesting the security lapse during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab for inauguration of a slew of development programmes, the BJP and BJYM leaders jointly organised a protest rally holding candles in their hands at Gandhi statue near RTC bus stand here on Thursday.

The leaders strongly condemned thesecurity breach during the visit of PM to Punjab sought a probe into the issue. The saffron party youth wing leaders said the Congress government in Punjab state was resorting to such cheap politics unable to digest the pro-people policies of Modi government.

BJP leaders Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, Varaprasad, Dayakar, Varaprasad, Dr Srihari Rao, Muni Subramanyam and others were present.