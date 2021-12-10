Tirupati : BJP, CITU leaders pay homage to TN chopper crash victims

Tirupati: Activists of BJP and CITU paid homage to India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other defence staff, who were killed in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Holding candle lights, the BJP leaders observed the silence march as mark of respect to the departed souls at GS Mada Street.

BJP leaders Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Mastan, Kavitha, Ravi Prasad, Subramanayam Reddy, Vijaykumar Reddy, Chandrasekhar, Deepak Yadav, Chandrababu Yadav, Subramanyam Yadav, Chengaiah and others were present. Meanwhile, the CITU leaders along with FMS workers, who were on their stir at TTD AD Building for last 12 days, paid homage to the martyrs of helicopter crash by holding candles. CITU leaders P Ajaykumar, Kandarapu Murali, T Subramanyam, R Lakshmi, Venu Chinna, Radhakrishna, CPM leaders V Nagaraju and others were present.