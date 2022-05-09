Tirupati: Bojjala's funeral held with State honours at Urandur

Tirupati: The funeral of former Minister and senior TDP leader Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy was held with full State honours at his native village Urandur near Srikalahasti on Sunday. Following government orders, Tirupati Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy directed Srikalahasti RDO Haritha to be present at the funeral and see tjat the last rites of the departed leader were performed with State honours. Bojjala's funeral was conducted near his parents' graves.

On the final day a host of leaders visited the house of Bojjala in Urandur to pay their last respects to the departed leader. Srikalahasti MLA and YSRCP leader Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy visited the mortal remains on Saturday night while Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy offered homage on Sunday morning. TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu reached the village on Sunday morning from Hyderabad via Tirupati and consoled the bereaved family members. He took part in the funeral and became one of the pallbearers to carry the body of his close associate and former cabinet colleague to the vehicle. He offered floral tributes at the portrait of Bojjala.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that Bojjala always maintained values and discipline. "He never tolerated when anyone criticised me. He always worked for the interests of the State and used to talk with me about Srikalahasti development only. I have lost a close friend which is hurting me more," Naidu averred.

Bojjala's nature was that if he gives a word, it must be implemented at any cost. He used to be available to the people of Srikalahasti always and they will never forget him, he recalled. Naidu talked about his friendship with Bojjala since student days. At a time when the family was in grief, Bojjala's maternal aunt Lakshmi Devamma also died on Saturday causing more pain to the family. He prayed to the almighty to give strength to Gopala Krishna Reddy's family members in this hour of grief. Goapala Krishna Reddy's nature of maintaining cordial relations with anyone cutting across party lines has made several leaders visit to pay their last respects to him. TDP leaders N Amarnath Reddy, Palle Raghunath Reddy, Gali Bhanu Prakash, Gounivari Srinivasulu, MLC BN Rajasimhulu, Telangana leader Mandava Venkateswara Rao, BJP leaders G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Kola Anand and various others have attended the funeral.Meanwhile, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and former MP Dr Chinta Mohan have condoled the death of Bojjala. They recalled the services of the departed leader as a people's representative and during his career as minister.