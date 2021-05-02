Tirupati by election results: YSRCP gets more than 3 lakh votes, leads with 1.5 lakh majority

The counting of Tirupati lol sabha by election is underway and the YSRCP candidate Dr. Gurumoorthy is leading. After the ten rounds of counting the votes, the YSRCP candidate is leading with more than one and half lakh votes.



It is no wonder that YSRCP is showing unwavering dominance in the Tirupati by-election. YSRCP has been in the lead since the counting of votes began. Right from the postal ballots, YSRCP continues to show its wave in the counting.

It is learnt that everyone expected the YSRCP would win in the Tirupati by-election. Looking at the voting trend so far, Panabaka Lakshmi retained the second position though the TDP did not compete with the YSRCP as expected. Although the BJP is limited to the third position.