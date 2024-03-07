Tirupati: Candidates need not submit fresh caste certificates says Collector Dr G Lakshmisha

Tirupati : District collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that there is no need for submitting fresh caste certificates by the contesting candidates and integrated caste certificates issued by the state government can be accepted. Speaking at a meeting of political parties’ representatives and EROs on Wednesday, he said that star campaigners, contestants and political parties should follow the model code of conduct during their campaigns.

They should not use abusive language, provocative comments based on caste and religion and propagate lies. Personal allegations should also be avoided. The collector said that they have been taking all steps to ensure free and fair polls following the Election Commission’s guidelines. He directed the returning officers to check all polling centres in their purview to ensure all basic facilities.

DRO Penchala Kishore said that from April 15, 2023 to March 5, 2024, there are 22,977 pending Forms 6, 7 and which will be cleared in the next 3-4 days. EROs Kodandarami Reddy, Nishanth Reddy, Kiran Kumar and political parties representatives attended the meeting.