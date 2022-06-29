Tirupati: Celestial wedding enthralls devotees in St. Louis City

Tirupati: The Srinivasa Kalyanam performed at St. Louis in the United States of America, cast its divine magical spell over the NRI denizens who turned in large number to witness the wedding of Lord with is consorts. As a part of ongoing Srinivasa Kalyanams in various cities of the United States, the divine wedding ceremony to the utsava deities of Sridevi Bhudevi sameta Srinivasa was performed with religious fervour amidst chanting of Vedic mantras during the early hours on Tuesday as per Indian Standard Time.

The devotees participated with utmost enthusiasm and devotion and were entangled by the spiritual fervour.

The TTD as part of its promotion of Sanathana Dharma, has taken up the conduct of Srinivasa Kalyanam in the country and also abroad. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, AEO Venkateswarulu Naidu, AP NRT chairman Medapati Venkat, State government representative in North America Rathnakar, NATA president Sridhar Reddy, SVBC director Srinivasa Reddy and others participated.