Tirupati : Chevireddy begins distribution of Anandaiah's concoction in Chandragriri

Tirupati : Much to the delight of people of Chandragiri constituency, the distribution of Krishnapatnam Anandaiah herbal medicine for Covid patients, was formally launched at a simple function held in Narayani gardens in Chandragiri on Monday , 10km away from Tirupati.

After performing brief puja, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy commenced distribution of concoction by handing over the packet to a woman Parvathamma from neighbouring village. Host of party leaders and officials were present in the distribution.

Speaking on the occasion, Chevireddy said the medicine will be given to about 10, 000 people. In all, the medicine will be distributed to 1.6 lakh families with a total number of about 5 lakh people in Chandragiri constituency at their door steps. Ward volunteers, medical and health workers, party workers will be involved in massive exercise of distributing the medicine and it will be completed in three or four days.

It may be recalled that Reddy twice met Anandaiah to get his approval for the preparation and distribution of much sought after Covid medicine in his constituency.

Following approval of Anandaiah and his son Sridhar, disciples were deputed for the preparation of medicine in the sprawling Narayani Gardens , located near Chandragiri. Required 16 herbals were collected from villagers and nearby forest. More than 200 men and women were involved in the preparation and packing of the medicine under the supervision of Sridhar and Anandaiah.

Meanwhile, Tirupati Congress leader Naveenkumar Reddy came forward to take up the responsibility of preparing herbal medicine for distributing in the city at free of cost to those who required in the name of his father and former municipal chairman late P Munireddy.

He also urged the municipal officials, TTD and SV Ayurvedic doctors to cooperate with him in the medicine preparation and distribution.