Tirupati: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy exhorts women to download Disha app for safety

Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy underlined the importance of Disha app saying that it works as a protective cover for women's safety.

Everyone should download the app for their personal safety. Addressing an awareness meeting held for village women police, Sangha Mithras and leaders of women's associations at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam's auditorium here on Saturday, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy knows well about women's safety and Disha app has come out of his own thinking and good intentions. It was the AP government that brought an act first in the country for the safety of women. This act has become even more powerful than Nirbhaya or POCSO Acts being implemented by the Central government.

Bhaskar Reddy said that every woman should download the app in their mobile phone to ensure their safety in critical time. The intention was to see that no woman is subjected to any type of atrocities.

Even the punishments under Disha act are stringent so that even a thought to harm women should not arise. He announced a reward of Rs 10,116 for Sangha Mithras, who motivate maximum number of women to download the app in the constituency.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna said Disha act was the brainchild of the CM and it has been strictly implemented in the state. Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu quoted various instances of atrocities on women and said that Disha Act only can safeguard them. It will be very useful for them during emergencies.

SPMVV Rector Prof D Sarada, Registrar Prof DM Mamatha and Additional SP Supraja also spoke on the occasion. The modalities of using Disha app were explained through a video presentation to bring awareness for Sangha Mithras and others and ensured that they all downloaded the app in their mobiles.