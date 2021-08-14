Tirupati: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy inaugurates distribution of herbal medicine

Tirupati: Giving priority to the healthcare of people in his constituency, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Friday inaugurated the distribution of Anandaiah's Ayurvedic medicine second time in the constituency.

The herbal medicine will be distributed to 1.6 lakh families. Speaking to media at Tirupati Rural MPDO office where the programme was inaugurated, Chevireddy said that there was a likelihood of outbreak of a third wave of coronavirus. Hence, people should strictly follow precautions, he said. "It is my priority to protect the health of people in my constituency and the herbal medicine will reach to the doorsteps of each family through the volunteers," he said.

The MLA recalled that earlier he had distributed masks, eggs, vegetables, sanitisers, vitamin tablets, syrups etc. to every household during the first and second waves of coronavirus. An ambulance with state-of-the-art facilities has also been provided to Chandragiri constituency.