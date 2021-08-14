  • Menu
Tirupati: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy inaugurates distribution of herbal medicine

MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy handing over Anandaiah’s herbal medicine to people of Chandragiri constituency at the Rural MPDO office in Tirupati on Friday
It will be provided in the second phase to 1.6 lakh families in Chandragiri constituency

Tirupati: Giving priority to the healthcare of people in his constituency, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Friday inaugurated the distribution of Anandaiah's Ayurvedic medicine second time in the constituency.

The herbal medicine will be distributed to 1.6 lakh families. Speaking to media at Tirupati Rural MPDO office where the programme was inaugurated, Chevireddy said that there was a likelihood of outbreak of a third wave of coronavirus. Hence, people should strictly follow precautions, he said. "It is my priority to protect the health of people in my constituency and the herbal medicine will reach to the doorsteps of each family through the volunteers," he said.

The MLA recalled that earlier he had distributed masks, eggs, vegetables, sanitisers, vitamin tablets, syrups etc. to every household during the first and second waves of coronavirus. An ambulance with state-of-the-art facilities has also been provided to Chandragiri constituency.

