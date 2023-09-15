Live
Tirupati: Child Rights Commission visits Alipiri footpath
Tirupati: The State Child Rights Commission visited Alipiri footpath area in Tirupati on Thursday. Its Chairperson Kesali Appa Rao, members G Seetharam, T Adilakshmi and B Padmvathi along with TTD, forest and police officials went through the footpath and visited the spot where young girl Lakshitha was killed by a leopard recently. They enquired about the incident with the officials.
The Chairman said that they will submit a report on the incident and recommend steps to be taken to prevent such incidents in future. Saying that child labour was identified along the footpath, he warned of taking stern action if child labour is employed in business activities. Officials also should take steps to prevent child marriages in Tirumala and to prevent children from begging.
District Child Welfare Society Chairman Vasantha, members Ravi Kumar, Chandrasekhar Reddy and others were present.