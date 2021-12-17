Tirupati: Chintha Mohan flays PM for price rise

Tirupati: Former Minister and Congress party senior leader Chintha Mohan said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell down to -8 per cent in the country which was + 8 per cent in the earlier Congress government period.

Addressing media here on Thursday, he said due to the slump in GDP, the imports were increased from other countries resulting in the rise in the prices of all items including essential goods and fuel.

Experts said in their recent report that most of the people in India are starving due to lack of food compared to Bangladesh and Pakistan, he said and asked the Centre to clear doubts on Rs 50 lakh crore collected from all including poor in the name of taxes every year instead of using them for development and eradication of poverty.

He said it is due to the inefficiency of Prime Minister Modi, who always boasts about 'Swachh Bharat, 'Make in India, Athma Nirbhara Bharat' which turned futile in developing the country. Criticising the state government, Mohan said the Chief Minister was cleverly diverting funds to various schemes and continued that the YSRCP government stooped down to betray even poor students by stopping scholarships.

He said only Congress can give stable government in the country and in the state and make justice equal to all sections.

PCC secretary Yaralapalli Gopi was present.