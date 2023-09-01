Tirupati: Civic chief takes up door-to-door survey for verification of voters list

Tirupati: Following the directions of Election Commission of India (ECI), Municipal Commissioner D Haritha along with Tirupati urban tahsildar Venkataramana took up door-to-door verification of the voters list at Vinayaka Nagar locality behind the TUDA office here on Thursday.



During the inspection, they interacted with residents on the voters list and also verified the enrolled-deleted votes in the colony. Many were removed from the voters list for various reasons including death, transfer to other places, shifting to other localities in the city etc based on the verification by the election staff including the booth level officer (BLO) during the summary revision of electoral list going on nationwide from July 21.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said the summary revision of the voters list is being conducted in a transparent manner. Booth level officers (BLOs) will be available for people for any corrections in the voters list, for enrollment /deletion from the electoral list. If the people have any grievances or complaints that were not solved by the BLOs, they can approach the Commissioner’s Office for redressal.

The Commissioner also visited the Jeevakona area on Wednesday evening for verification of voters list and interacted with the select residents.

It may be noted that Tirupati Assembly segment has a total voters of 2,88,123 under 265 booths in the city.

Deputy Tahsildar (DT-Elections) Jeevan Kumar and BLOs were present.