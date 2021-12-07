Tirupati: Civil rights day in SC, ST colonies every month

Tirupati: State SC Commission member Challam Anand Prakash asked the officials to conduct civil rights day every month in SC, ST colonies and explain their rights. The minutes of the programme are to be sent to SC Commission office. As these programmes are meant to bring in a change, there is a need to organise them effectively, he said.

Anand Prakash spoke to the media after a meeting on 'Civil Rights Day' held here on Monday in which he held a review with RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, urban and rural tahsildars Venkata Ramana and Lokeswari and police officials.

The RDO said that at a time when the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, officials have to strive for bringing social awareness among the SC, ST population in the remote areas. He assured that revenue and police officials will focus on this issue.

Earlier, the SC Commission member participated in the 65th death anniversary programme of Dr B R Ambedkar held at SV University senate hall and stressed the need to keep his ideology alive always. Government whip and Koduru MLA K Srinivasulu, SVU vice-chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Rector Prof V Srikanth Reddy and others took part in the programme.

The speakers recalled the contributions of Ambedkar to Indian Constitution due to which several people from the downtrodden sections have achieved several political positions. AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working with the true spirit of his ideology and giving more importance to the education sector, they claimed. By providing the better amenities at government schools, 16 lakh students have joined these schools from private schools, they added.