Tirupati: Clear encroachments along Garuda Varadhi says Girisha

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha on Saturday inspected the area between Leelamahal Junction and Leprosy Hospital to speed up the removal of encroachments for the construction of drainage and road on both sides of Garuda Varadhi.

He directed the officials to remove the encroachments on either side of Garuda Varadhi proceeding towards Karakambadi Road from Leelamahal Junction and inspected the marking line drawn for construction of road on both sides of elevated corridor.

The Commissioner wanted the officials to clear all encroachments till the marking and also sought the shop-keepers and other business points to cooperate with the authorities in clearing the encroachments.

He also suggested the shop-keepers to remove the unauthorised structures voluntarily in front of their establishments.

Speaking to media, the Commissioner said the town planning officials along with the secretaries will remove the encroachments paving the way for the construction of drainage and road on either side of the express way. He also said footpaths on both sides of bridge will come up for the convenience of pedestrians.

Municipal Engineer Chandrasekhar, Assistant Town Planner Shanmugam, Afcons representative Swamy and others were present.