Tirupati: CM to lay stone for TTD kids hospital

Tirupati: TTD additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said on Thursday that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Tirupati in May first week to participate in several developmental activities of TTD.

He inspected the site where the TTD proposed the construction of the Rs 300 crore Children's Hospital, located in SVRR Government Hospital area and also Tata SV Cancer hospital readying for inauguration. In the hospital, the authorities explained the advanced facilities and equipment made available for treatment of cancer patients in the hospital.

Speaking after inspecting the arrangements for Chief Minister's visit along with TTD JEO Veerabrahmam at the Sri Padmavati Rest House on Thursday evening, the additional EO said that the CM would lay the foundation for children's super speciality hospital and also inaugurate the SV Cancer hospital setup by Tata Trust.

He directed officials of all TTD departments to coordinate the efforts for making foolproof arrangements for the CM visit

Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Padmavati Children's Hospital director Dr Srinath Reddy, BIRRD Hospital OSD Dr Reddappa Reddy, SV Cancer Hospital director Dr Ramanan and others were present.