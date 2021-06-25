Tirupati : Collector M Hari Narayanan inspects housing works in 3 mandals

Tirupati : District collector M Hari Narayanan made extensive visits to three remote mandals in the district including SR Puram, Vedurukuppam and Palasamudram on Thursday, to inspect ongoing construction works of houses and material components details.

As part of it, he also inspected works of Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK), wellness centres and secretariat whose works were going at a snail's phase.

He directed the officials to complete the works within stipulated time.

He also instructed them to start housing works at Chinna Thayyaru and DK Marri Palli villages in SR Puram mandal where 90 house sites were geo-tagged recently. MPDO Parvathamma, tahsildar Ramesh Reddy and other officials were also present.

In Pathagunta of Vedurukuppam mandal, the collector praised the health and medical staff for taking care of fever survey and other things related to Covid.

MPDO Sudhakar, tahsildars Devarajan and other officials were present.