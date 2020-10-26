Tirupati: Congress protests against poor supervision at Children's hospital

Tirupati: The Congress party workers held a protest before Ruia Children's Hospital here on Monday alleging lack of supervision by the concerned. The leaders pointed out that the hospital has been witnessing around 15-20 children against more than 100 in the past.

They said the hospital has been equipped with all infrastructure facilities like incubators, ICU, 70 doctors including 28 senior doctors among other things. Yet due to lack of supervision and apathy of authorities, it could not attract the patients and became a deserted one now.

The party leaders also criticised the services of doctors and other staff were not available for Covid patients. Proper Covid testing was not being done in the district. Even in SVIMS, the medical services are not satisfactory.

AICC member Prameelamma, SC cell convener Puthalapattu Prabhakar, Venkatadri, Ramachandra and Santhi Yadav were present.