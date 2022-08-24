Tirupati: Control room set up for Labour Ministers' conference

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the Labour Ministers national conference to be held at Hotel Taj in the city on August 25 and 26. He told the liaison officers and officers in various committees to make the event a grand success and good hospitality has to be provided to all guests from their welcome to send-off. Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav will preside over the conference.

He said the labour ministers from all states and union territories along with higher officials will be attending the conference. As this will be the first national event after the formation of the district, it should be conducted in a prestigious way. There should not be any glitches at any stage. For the smooth facilitation, a 24/7 control room is set up at the Collectorate with mobile numbers 6281156480 and 6281156495. Help desks were also set up at Chennai and Tirupati airports.

SP P Parameswar Reddy, Joint Collector DK Balaji, central provident fund officer Neelam Sami Rao, central labour department director Rahul Bhagath, Additional central PF commissioner P Srikrishna, regional PF officer P Raveendra Kumar and other officials took part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, leaders of various trade unions submitted a memorandum to SP Parameswar Reddy seeking permission for a protest in a democratic way on the occasion of the labour ministers conference. The leaders including Kandarapu Murali, T Subrahmanyam, R Lakshmi, Radhakrishna, Kumar Reddy, Hari Krishna, K Vijay Kumar, P Sattar, S Meeraiah, DRO M Srinivasa Rao and others have met the SP.

They said that the state government has been acting in an undemocratic way against the labourers which was detrimental to the labour rights. They sought the SP to cooperate for the democratic agitation. SP told them that he will discuss the issue with the government.