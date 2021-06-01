Tirupati: Controversy brews over oxygen supply tragedy in Ruia hospital

Tirupati: The controversy over the death toll due to the low pressure in oxygen supply at Ruia hospital on May 10 has further flared up when a woman came forward claiming that her husband also died at the same time when the tragedy took place on that fateful night. Supporting her cause, BJP leaders staged a dharna at Ruia hospital and submitted a representation to the superintendent Dr T Bharathi on Tuesday.

BJP state spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy said that a Covid patient Ramanachary of Pileru died at 9 pm on May 10 following the low pressure in oxygen supply at Ruia hospital. However, Lakshmi, the wife of the deceased has brought to their notice that the hospital authorities have given death certificate stating the time of death as 10.50 pm due to which Ramanachay's name could not find a place in the list of those died in the tragedy.

Demanding justice to her, he along with another spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, Varaprasad and Jeevan staged a dharna at the hospital in which Lakshmi also took part. He said that superintendent Dr Bharathi had assured them to enquire into the matter and do justice. Bhanu demanded Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to all the kin of the deceased in the tragedy.

Samanchi Srinivas said that based on the CCTV footage, Ramanachary also died at the same time when oxygen supply was interrupted and his wife should be given compensation.