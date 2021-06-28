Tirupati: Cops thwart students attempt to picket Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy's residence

Tirupati/Nellore : Tension prevailed at Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy's residence at Maruthi Nagar near West Church when various student unions leaders tried to picket his residence protesting the job calendar released by government recently with meagre number of posts.

However, the police foiled the attempts of student union leaders and arrested some leaders and shifted them to SV University police station.

Student union leaders under the aegis of SFI, AISF, ABVP, DYFI and BJYM gathered at MR Palli Circle one hour before the time and announced to picket the Minister's residence. But the police landed at the circle thwarted the attempts of student union leaders.

The students raised slogans against the government and demanded to release revised job calendar by including vacant posts across the state.

SFI leaders Akbar, Nagaraj, Ashok, DYFI leaders Jayachandra, Suman, Charan, BJYM leaders Bandi Anand and Damu Royal were arrested.

Demanding YSRCP government to cancel the job calendar, BJP Yuva Morcha leaders tried to lay siege to the residence of IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in Nellore on Monday. However, the police foiled their bid. Morcha district president Yaswant Singh and other leaders demanded the government to cancel the job calendar which is practically not useful to the job aspirants.

Yaswant Singh demanded the government to fill 2.40 lakh vacant posts in the state and issue a revised notification. Meanwhile tension prevailed at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha in Kadapa when BJYM activists tried to picket his house demanding cancellation of job calendar recently released by the government.

The activists raised slogans against the government alleging it has deceived the unemployed youth in the name of jobs. Speaking on the occasion, BJYM district president K Sravan said that government washed off its hands by just announcing 11,000 posts against 2 lakh vacancies in various departments in the state.

He warned of intensifying the agitation till the government cancel the job calendar and issue revised one with vacancies across the state.