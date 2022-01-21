Tirupati: Corona patients stage dharna, seek better facilities, quality food

Tirupati: Irked over the inferior supply of food, the corona patients staged a dharna at the Vishnu Nivasam isolation centre on Thursday demanding better facilities and quality food supply. The Vishnu Nivasam is one of the isolation centre where about 500 patients are taking treatment. The patients sat in front of Vishnu Nivasam complex compound where they are taking treatment and raised slogans against the authorities for not providing good facilities and quality food at the centre. Speaking after the dharna, which lasted more than one hour, the patients lamented that they were given very poor quality food and sometimes they found insects in the meal.

They also lamented that they were not giving proper medical treatment amidst lack of basic facilities.

Meanwhile, the corona cases were reached its peak with 2,338 cases reported on Thursday, within 24 hours in the district.

With the increase of positive cases, the total active cases in the district reached to 9,888 as on date.

This was the highest after the break out of the third wave sweeping the district which is remaining on top 3 districts.

From Wednesday 9am to Thursday 9am, only Tirupati Urban registered 573 cases against 220 in Chittoor, 85 in Madanapalli.

A total of 160 positive cases were registered in Tirupati Rural only against 90 in Kuppam, 79 in Irala, 62 in Bangarupalem mandals.

The positive cases in Urban areas registered by Thursday morning are 1,036 where as in Rural areas are 1,302 in the district.

It is pertinent to note that though the number of positive cases already reached alarming stage in the temple city Tirupati, people still did not following the norms strictly, particularly maintaining social distance at public places.