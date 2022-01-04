Tirupati: Corporation replaces damaged water lines at Indira Nagar

Tirupati: Responding to the report published in The Hans India on contamination of water due to damaged pipelines in Indira Nagar (24th Division), a notified slum area in the city, the Corporation authorities took up the works for the replacement of damaged pipelines.

Indira Nagar Corporator Hanumantha Naik, who took up the issue to the authorities after the problem was highlighted in The Hans India and saw the works were taken up and completed on a war foot basis, said on Monday all the damaged water pipelines in the colony were replaced to ensure supply of clean drinking water to the residents.

He said he always welcomes the media providing positive suggestions and pointing problems in a constructive way and affirmed that he is second to none to serve the people of his ward.

It is needless to say that the residents were elated at the Corporation at last taking the required measure to stop contamination of drinking water posing health problems.

It may be recalled that The Hans India on December 30 under 'My Tirupati' column published a report on the problems the residents facing more so the contamination of water, stirring the Corporator to take up the issue with the authorities for solving it.

The authority completely arrested water contamination by providing new pipes replacing damaged pipes. Ramana, a businessman and Jayakala a house maker said, "We are happy to get safe drinking water. We thank Corporator and The Hans India for rectifying the problem."