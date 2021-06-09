Tirupati: CPI demands recall of Lakshadweep admin

Tirupati: Expressing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep fighting against slew of reforms proposed by the administrator Praful Patel, CPI activists staged protests in Nagari and Tirupati on Tuesday.

CPI national secretary K Narayana, who led the protest in Nagari, 55 km from here, said that administrator Patel's reforms are anti-people and interfering into the customs and traditions of the island people and demanded that the Centre immediately recall Patel to protect the interests of the island people.

He said under the guise of development, the administrator was trying to deprive the livelihood of fishing on which the island people heavily depend for their survival and slammed Patel for trying to follow the hidden agenda of RSS in the island much against the people there.

In Tirupati, CPI district secretary A Rama Naidu led the protest held at Ambekar statue in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, he criticised Lakshadweep administrator Patel for his communal and anti-people reforms which he alleged were proposals made with an ulterior motive imposing Hindutva agenda on the people of Lakshadweep and declared that the stir would continue till the Centre recalled Patel and repealed the proposed reforms. CPI city secretary J Viswanath and others were present.