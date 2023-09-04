Tirupati: CPM flays Central, state govts for deceiving jobless

Tirupati: Strongly opposing the rising prices of essential commodities, power tariff and increasing unemployment in the country, the CPM held a protest rally ‘Samara Bheri’ here on Sunday. The activists questioned the Prime Minister about the 2 crore jobs assured by him and called for a fight against Central and state governments for deceiving the unemployed youth.

Speaking on the occasion, party leaders T Subramanyam, S Jayachandra, Dr P Sai Lakshmi and S Madhav Krishna said the rate of unemployment in the country has been increasing. From 4.5 percent in the previous government, it has now surged to 8.5 percent. The governments were completely ignoring lakhs of unemployed youth who have been eagerly waiting to find jobs after completion of their higher education.

They said the industries in the country are have lakhs of vacancies but no notification was being issued. Several youth are committing suicides out of desperation of not finding any jobs. Even in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured the floor of the house that all vacancies will be filled. But, even after four years of coming into power no notification was issued till now. Further, the government issued the job calendar without having any jobs in it.

They demanded the release of notifications to fill the posts in all departments. Also, steps should be taken to bring down the prices of essential commodities which are skyrocketing. Power tariff has gone up abnormally and it must be brought down. In support of their demands, CPM will also stage a dharna before the MRO office in Tirupati on Monday. Other leaders Narendra, Venu Gopal, Chinna Babu, Ravi and others were present.