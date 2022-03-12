Tirupati: Cyber criminals siphon off Rs 1.8L from 2 women

Tirupati: A cyber fraudster siphoned off Rs 1.80 lakh from two women accounts in the city claiming that he wants to credit ex gratia amount for losing their family head due to Corona pandemic.

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police registered a case and transferred the case to cyber police. According to CCS, one woman from Thathaiah Gunta area received a call on Thursday from a person introduced himself as a government employee and asked her to transfer Rs 20, 000 through phone pay to his phone number for getting an ex gratia amount from the government.

After deducting the amount from her account, the accused said he mistakenly called her and asked her bank details to resend the amount to her account. When the woman gave away all the bank details, the accused siphoned off Rs 80, 000 from her account. When the accused did not lift her frequent phone calls, she lodged a complaint with CCS police.

In a similar incident, a woman from Korla Gunta lost Rs 80, 000 from her account.

Urban SP CH Venkata Appala Naidu advised the people not to share or transfer OTP with any other people and wanted to be aware of cyber fraudsters. He said they have been sensitising the people on online frauds.