Tirupati: Daikin inaugurates its new plant in Sri City

Tirupati : Strengthening its growth journey, Daikin Air-conditioning India Pvt Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daikin Industries Ltd., Japan, inaugurated its green field unit in Sri City on Thursday. Masanori Togawa, CEO and president, Daikin Industries Limited, Japan, and Kanwaljeet Jawa, CMD of Daikin India, inaugurated the facility in the presence of Masayuki Taga, Consul-General, Nivruti Rai MD and CEO, Invest India, Sujan Chinoy, director general MP–IDSA and former Indian Ambassador to Japan. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said this strategic move underscores Daikin’s unwavering commitment to pioneering technology, sustainable practices and fostering regional growth.

The new plant set up with an investment of approximately Rs 1000 crore offers employment to 3,000 people. It was built on 75.5 acre. Emphasising the company’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, this state-of-the-art factory aligns with Daikin’s aspiration to achieve Net Zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

Welcoming the dignitaries and guests, Kanwaljeet Jawa said this new manufacturing plant in Sri City enhances their production capabilities and strengthens its position as a leading provider of energy-efficient and sustainable HVAC solutions in the region. The expansion will contribute to Daikin’s continued success in India and foster long-term partnerships. Daikin is also the primary investor in the government’s Production Linked Incentive scheme, actively championing domestic air conditioner manufacturing.

Speaking at the ceremony Ravindra Sannareddy said Daikin’s achievements and commitment to India’s Atma Nirbhar strategy and ‘Make in India’ ambition are commendable. With the existence of a favourable ecosystem for white goods sector as well and with the presence of several major AC brands, now Sri City is regarded as the ‘cool capital’ of India.

Commenting on the occasion, Masanori Togawa said Daikin, with 100 production units globally and a customer base in 170 countries, is expanding its manufacturing presence in India. Nivruti Rai acknowledged her satisfaction that Japan consistently views India as a top investment destination. She also made the prediction that India’s AC business would triple by 2030 and stated her hope for Dakin to hold the largest possible share. Masayuki Taga and Sujan Chinoy also spoke on the occasion.

Joint secretary, DPIIT D Balamurugan, Group CEO of Andhra Pradesh Electronics & Information Technology Agency (APEITA ) Kiran Salikireddy, Dy chief inspector of factories, Tirupati, V Ramakrishna Reddy and district fire officer Ramanaiah were also present.