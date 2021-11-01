Tirupati: Declare Gomata as national animal, demands Baba Ramdev

Tirupati: Yoga guru and Patanjali peetham chief Baba Ramdev has demanded that the Go matha should be declared as the national animal.

Addressing the two-day Go Maha Sammelan organised by the TTD, which concluded here on Sunday, the champion of Swadeshi products and organic farming said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should bring out a legislation of Gomatha as national animal as proposed by the TTD Trust board.

He said the Patanjali Peetham is always at the forefront of the Go Samrakshana campaign and was confident that the resolutions of the conference should resound among all cow lovers.

He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy informed him about the TTD Go Sammelan programme and sought his participation.

Baba also lauded the TTD programmes for Hindu Dharmic propagation and particularly the efforts of TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy to protect Sanathana Dharma.